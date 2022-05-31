Osun PDP Chieftain, Ebenezer Babatope, congratulates Adeleke, Atiku

A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State and former member of the PDP Board of Trustees, Chief Ebenezer Babatope, has congratulated the candidate of the party in the forthcoming Osun gubernatorial election, Ademola Adeleke and the newly elected presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, over victory at their respective primary elections.

The former BoT member described both Senator Adeleke and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar “as men committed for the success of democracy in Nigeria and the upliftment of common people across the country.”

Chief Babatope, in a statement obtained by Tribune Online, said with the candidature of Adeleke in the July 16 Osun guber election and Atiku in the 2023 presidential poll, the PDP is poised to achieve success at both the state and federal level.

The PDP Chieftain expressed optimism, urging both candidates to ensure living to the “expectations of the Nigeria people and the teaming supporters of PDP in the country when they are both sworn in into their respective offices.”

He added by enjoining “all Ijesa sons and daughters at home and in the diaspora to throw their support for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who is married to their daughter, Titi Abubakar.”

