NNPP tackles Ganduje, condemns attempt to secure N10b loan for CCTV installation

The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), has condemned Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s demand for a N10 billion loan request from Access Bank to install CCTV cameras in the state.

This was just as the party warned that “we wish to categorically draw the attention of all commercial banks and other financial lending institutions within and outside the country to be cautious with Ganduje’s demand for loans as the next administration will not in any way honour such reckless borrowings.”

According to a statement signed by Chairman, NNPP Kano State Chapter, Hon. Umar Haruna Doguwa, a copy made available, on Friday, in Kano said that the NNPP can’t sit down to watch this clueless administration stockpiling debts in the state without a commensurate achievement on ground.”

The Chairman stated that Governor Ganduje seems to be using his seat of power to mortgage the future of the state and that of our children.

In his words,” ignoring the fact that the state is experiencing widely increased water scarcity, the governor chooses to borrow to fund a project as insignificant as CCTV installation.

“With a sense of nostalgia, the general public remembered that in the past, our party’s presidential hopeful, Engr, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso deployed CCTV in strategic locations throughout the state.”

However, the current administration, which seeks a N10 billion loan to install new ones, failed to handle them, and the good people of Kano can’t trust a governor with the installation of new ones to their detriment.

“We also call on the Access Bank to resist any temptation to advance any loan to the borrowing Governor Ganduje who is hellbent on mortgaging the state to satisfy his self-ends.

