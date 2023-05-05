The leadership of the Imo Hotel Association has called for Governor Hope Uzodimma’s immediate intervention in the ongoing strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the state.

Addressing newsmen in Owerri on Friday, the chief servant of the association, Mr Chima Chukwunyere said that if nothing urgently is done to resolve the issue, the situation may amount to the last burial for the Hotel Industry in the state.

He pointed out that during the last NLC/TUC strike in the state, the Industry lost a huge amount of funds which has not been recovered since then.

He said, “now that the hotel Industry is struggling to recover from their last shock and loss of huge resources, the same strike has resurfaced in the state to continue to worsen the situation of the Industry.”

Chukwunyere pointed out that for each hotel that closes down, the workers will lose their jobs and this would occasion adverse effects on their families.

He said, “while some hotels are finding it difficult to operate in the state, some have shut down already. Some have placed their hotels on lease while others have resorted to outright sake of their hotels and relocation to nearby states.”

While calling on the governor to use his good office to reconcile the matter and call the striking workers to order, the body commended the Governor for his vision in tackling insecurity and massive road rehabilitation embarked upon by his administration.

According to the chief servant, the massive road network in the state would go a long way in adding great value and boasting hotel business in the state.

