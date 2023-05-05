As preparations continue in top gear for 10th Assembly, former Akwa Ibom State Governor and Minister of Niger Delta affairs, Godswill Akpabio has been assured of becoming the next president of the senate.

This is according to the outgoing Kano State Governor, Umar Ganduje, who spoke in Calabar, Cross River State capital, on Thursday at a meeting with Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River and Ibrahim Gambari, chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ganduje, who failed to disclose whether it was the same position as the leadership of the ruling party — All Progressives Congress (APC) – declared that the decision to nominate Akpabio was already a done deal.

He said, “The senate president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will come from the south-south and it is no other person than the former governor of Akwa Ibom.

“The uncommon governor, the uncommon minister who is going to be the uncommon president of the senate. So we have resolved that.

“I am giving you assurance, we are waiting for the D-Day that he will be the senate president of Nigeria.”

While speaking during the meeting, Governor Ayade on his part, expressed his delight that the 10th Assembly Senate Presidency would come from the South South.

“I want to thank you so much for zoning the senate president to the south-south and to our brother from a neighbouring state who is also part of Cross River state,” the governor said.

“We want to thank you for this great opportunity because our dream of a Bakassi seaport is becoming very real,” he said.

