The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), and its affiliate unions in Cross River State, on Tuesday, launched a state wide two-day warning protest in compliance with the directive from the national body of labour.

The unions took their rally to the Cross River State House of Assembly, Governors Office Calabar, the federal secretariat Calabar, and major streets around the state capital.

Addressing the rally, the NLC state Chairman, Comrade Ben Ukpepi, said, “It is no news that our children have been home for about five months. Today we are here as NLC, we are waging in to this issues to ensure that the fight ends.

“Either by compulsion or not, let our children return to school. It is disheartening, this is just a test. If after tomorrow nothing is done to address ASUU’s challenges, the entire Nigeria shall be on strike.

“Your Excellency the Governor, our children are at home, ensure you support ASUU, to resolve issues holding our children back at home, let them do the needful soon as possible,” the Labour leader warned.

In his response, the speaker, Cross River state House of Assembly, Eteng Jonah Williams, said “For me, NLC this is too late. ASUU is your child and you waited for too late, so you are right, NLC is right, our children are at home for too long. We must take care of our schools.

“We are not going to keep quite, am taking your message to the speakers conference; I support you, enough of the meetings and committees without actions, we need actions now, all my workers should join you in the the protest until we get to the end of this matter. We cannot keep quite, enough is enough. I stand with Nigerian Workers,” the speaker remarked.

Also speaking Patrick Ineji, the chairman of ASUU University of Cross River state (UNICROSS) chapter, appealed, “the government should do the needful, this issues are long overdue, we need the government to resolve these issues.”

Spokesperson for Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), John Owan, said, “for us we are asking, that we all voted you into office, 2009 agreement is long overdue, what we are saying is the unions are together and we are together, the government should sit up and bring back our children to school.

Meanwhile, Isaac Mboto, representative of the the governor at the Government House Calabar said he would take the message to the governor.