Bauchi NLC members join protest, demand immediate resolution with ASUU

The State chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Bauchi State chapter, Comrade Danjuma Saleh led other members to join the peaceful protest in support of the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other unions in the educational sector.

The NLC members demonstrated from the Secretariat of the Congress on Yelwa road, through the Emir drive, Nassarawa road to Yakubun Bauchi road before terminating at the Government House where a letter was presented to the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir.

While presenting the letter to the Governor for onward transmission to the President, Muhammadu Buhari, the NLC Chairman explained that there is an urgent need for the Federal Government to quickly do something positive to end the strike action in the educational sector of the country.

Danjuma Saleh noted that enough is enough on the incessant strike action which has retarded tertiary education in the country stressing that the students have overstayed at home for too long.

Receiving the letter, the Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir stressed the need for dialogue in resolving the problem stressing that violence will not lead to a positive outcome.

The Governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barr Ibrahim Kashim Mohammed commended the NLC for the peaceful nature of the protest assuring that the message will be delivered.

Bala Mohammed stressed that tertiary education is a very important aspect of developing manpower of the country urging for the sitting at a round table to sort out the issue.