NIWA, ACTL to move 1000 containers from Apapa to Onitsha

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) is set to engage the services of Akewa Colmar Terminal Limited (ACTL) to move about 1000 containers in four days from the Apapa ports to Onitsha River port via Burutu port in Delta State.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs of NIWA, Jibril Darda`u disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the Chairman of ACTL Chief Kenneth Donye, during the proposal defence of the agreement held at NIWA headquarters, described the transhipment from Lagos Port via Burutu Port to Onitsha River Port as noble and historic.

According to NIWA, “the partnership with ACTL is to enable Onitsha River port to become functional and also decongest the Lagos ports.”

Explaining the need to go through Burutu port in Delta State, NIWA stated that Gbarekolo and Bumandi bridges are too small, tiny and shallow for sea moving badges or vessels to ply through, hence the need to avoid them and find alternative routes.

The statement also quoted the Managing Director of NIWA, Chief George Moghalu explaining that NIWA is targeting about 1,000 containers to be hauled per trip from Lagos ports to Onitsha River port within the maximum duration of four days.

The Managing Director also added that NIWA is also engaging the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) and other stakeholders to facilitate the commencement of the Cargo haulage.

Recall that the Lagos ports have been bedevilled by congestion issues over the years, leading to high cost.of cargo clearance in Nigeria’s busiest ports.

