Katsina to re-introduce community, cattle tax system

As part of a renewed effort to create ways of revenue generation, the Katsina State government has concluded plans to re-introduce the community and cattle tax system.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari disclosed this when he received Barrister Umar Adamu, the chairman of Tax Appeal Tribunal of the Northwest zone and other members on a courtesy visit at the Government House Katsina on Thursday.

Masari said the state government had constituted a committee that visited all the 34 LGAs, held town hall meetings to sensitize the people and their respective views on the matter.

According to him, during the committee’s assignment, many people attributed that part of the current insecurity challenges could be as a result of improper data or record on ownership of cattle either by the people or the herders.

He also revealed that his administration is coming up with a reform to improve the activities of the state Board of Internal Revenue and other relevant agencies to ensure their viability for the benefit of the people and the state.

The governor noted that the existence of the tax appeal tribunal is quite important for both tax administrators and payers to creating awareness on the issue of taxation for economic growth.

He, therefore, stressed the need for adequate sensitization of the people on the activities of the tribunal to enable it to achieve the desired objective.

“The current revenue allocation formula from the federation account may not continue forever, hence the need for states to devise measures and alternative sources to stand on their feet,” he concluded.

In his remark, Barrister Adamu the chairman of Tax Appeal Tribunal of the Northwest zone commended the state government for its foresight and assured that proper sensitization exercise would be carried out for the benefit of the citizens and stakeholders to enable them to reap the benefits of the tribunal.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.