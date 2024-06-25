The National President of Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP) has called on the Federal government to take proactive measures to curtail flooding in the country, particularly in the federal capital city of Abuja,

Speaking at NITP town hall meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, the National President, Nathaniel Atebije particularly emphasized that the Federal Capital Territory needs to take decisive measures on disaster preparedness and management.

“The territory is back to another regime of flooding. The flooding which ensued yesterday as a result of the downpour was speculated to have drowned some lives in a popular residential estate in Abuja. Poor drainage systems have made the location flood-prone and vulnerable during the rainy season.

“Actions designed to solve the problem are impeded by court orders at the expense of human lives. What value do we place on human lives as a nation? Can the value of that whole estate be equated to the lives lost? We hereby call on judges to consider safety of human lives when granting orders to retain inconsistent developments” he stated.

The President further explained that “this is an indicator of the need for continuous engagement with the various stakeholders in human settlements development. No one can give what he does not have. For judges, and anyone for that matter, to make decisions that are favourable to environmental sustainability, they must be enlightened about physical planning and human settlements development”.

In her welcome address, the Chairperson of NITP FCT Chapter, Mrs Lami Ayuba warned against building of houses without following due process.

“We now have a city where some residents are ignorant of these regulations and this is why a person will just acquire a plot, build and inhabit without approval, this is why people locate uncomplimentary actives adjoining each other, this is why some developers occupy a piece of land, fence it and sell it to unsuspecting public.

“This is why people just build along or within public spaces affecting the livability of urban spaces. Consequently, Abuja has now become a city with so many litigations on land matters, land use contraventions, flooding and informal settlement”.

She said while town planners try their best to ensure compliance to established standards, they are limited by insufficient funds, under staffing, inconsistent policies, poor working tools and remuneration, Other factors include the slow nonexistence of infrastructural development in regional areas and emerging slums.

“today’s advocacy will avail us the opportunity to enlighten the general public on town planning principles on one hand, and get feedback from the public to birth a livable and sustainable city for all” Ayuba stated.

A participant, Ayange William of Kugbo Landlord Association commended the NITP for organizing the meeting to educate the public on issues that are affecting the environment.

He called on the government to bring infrastructures such as the drainage system and access to the Kugbo community.

