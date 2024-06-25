The Nigeria Customs Service Special Team codenamed “Operation Whirlwind,” has intercepted 21,810 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in the Zone ‘A’ axis along the Seme Badagry road.

This operation aims to halt the smuggling of petroleum products out of Nigeria.

During a press briefing at Seme Area Command on June 24, 2024, National Coordinator Comptroller Hussein Ejibunu revealed that the successful operation was based on credible intelligence.

Ejibunu stated, “Operation Whirlwind’s efforts to curtail the menace of illegal smuggling of PMS in Zone ‘A’ axis resulted in the interception of 21,810 litres of PMS. Smuggling distorts the supply chain of petroleum products to designated states and filling stations, contributing to insecurity as diverted products are often used by bandits and other notorious groups.”

Seized items include – 43 kegs of PMS (30 litres each, totalling 1,290 litres) and one tanker with chassis no: IMIAD3840TW003697 containing 15,200 litres of PMS at Jubau Filling Station along Seme Badagry road.

– One Suzuki salon with Reg no: SMK 83 BK on June 14, 2024.

– One Pathfinder Jeep with Reg no: ABJ591DC and one Toyota Avensis with Reg no: 1973, both with specially built bunkers loaded with PMS at Muse Filling Station on June 18, 2024.

– 124 kegs of PMS (30 litres each, totalling 3,720 litres) and 65 kegs of PMS (40 litres each, totalling 2,600 litres) were intercepted at TIMI BOY GLOBAL VENTURE on June 19, 2024.

Ejibunu emphasized the dual economic and security dangers of petrol smuggling, stating, “We want to cut the supply chain by all means possible.” He called on Nigerians to provide timely information, stressing that combating petrol smuggling requires a concerted effort from all citizens.

