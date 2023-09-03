The Anambra State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP) has elected new executives with Benjamin Nwofor as chairman.

The new executive members were elected during the general meeting of the Institute at its state secretariat in Awka, over the weekend.

Other elected members of the executive include Ifeanyi Igwilo Vice Chairman, Vivian Agufugo Secretary, Queencalista Sydney-Nnebue Assistant Secretary, Anselem Alom Public Relations Secretary, Chris Okolo, Assistant Public Relations Secretary and Chikwado Okpala Treasurer.

Others are Pascal Okoye Internal Auditor, Chika Nwachukwu Financial Secretary, Emma Ifemedebe Ex-officio member One and Adaze Iloenka Ex-officio member Two.

Speaking after the election, the National President of the Institute, Mr Nathan Atabije represented by the second National Vice President Professor Kingsley Ogbio commended the Chapter for the peaceful conduct of the election and calibre of officials elected, urging the members to give the new executive the necessary support to consolidate on the remarkable achievements already recorded.

In his acceptance speech, the new state chairman, Chief Nwofor thanked members of the Institute for the confidence reposed in them and described their emergence as a divine call to serve, praying for wisdom to meet the expectations of the people.

He assured to uphold wide consultations in the implementation of programmes and urged the members to give them the needed support and encouragement to achieve the desired goals as they were determined not to disappoint them.

Earlier the outgoing Chairman, Emma Ifemedebe enumerated some achievements of his administration and thanked the members for the support given to him.

Also speaking, the outgoing Public Relations Secretary of the Institute and New Treasurer Chikwado Okpala expressed satisfaction with the success of the election, noting that the new executive will further elevate the Institute to pride of place and stated that Town Planners play indispensable roles in the society.

