NITDA introduces technology, innovation entrepreneurship support scheme

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has introduced Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Support Scheme (TIES), to create job and entrepreneurship opportunities for hub managers and startups.

The Director-General of NITDA, Mr Kashifu Inuwa, said this last week during a Webinar with stakeholders and members of the TIES Scheme.

Inuwa said the scheme would ensure the consolidation of Nigeria’s transformation into a knowledge-based and IT-driven economy, in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS).

The DG explained that the idea was muted following the COVID-19 pandemic, to assist industry partners, who had established Information and Communications Technology (ICT) hubs, to upskill their hubs and boost their businesses.

“Many economies are struggling to survive because of the pandemic, thereby making it apparent that embracing the new normal of encouraging the development of emerging technologies to strengthen the economy is the way forward.

“The initiative will be used as a platform to invest in creative people who can create jobs for themselves, as well as those who would enable partners to turn their ideas into reality in form of products and services.

“NITDA, as a Federal Government agency, was established to, among others, develop and regulate ICT in Nigeria; and so it is assiduously working to develop the innovation process through creating enabling platforms and opportunities.

“The platforms will propel creative ideas from inception to actualisation, that will, in turn, impact the society,” Inuwa said.

He, however, expressed disappointment at the lack of mentorship for young talents, adding that innovative solutions were needed to tackle the problems.





According to him, NITDA is creating the avenue that will provide a balance between the innovators and the market.

Inuwa further said that in ensuring the country prospered, the agency was working on achieving its target of 95 per cent digital literacy by the year 2030 through collaborations.

“The target can be achieved by getting people to understand, and use technology and digital services, as well as build capacity in order to establish digital services locally.

“There is a target to train one million ware developers in the next 18 months, and we will be looking forward to getting better ideas from you on how to deliver this initiative,” he said.

He emphasised that the only way to achieve success was to work in collaboration with stronger partners.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.