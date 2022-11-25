NIPSS’s research findings, reports, policies formulated will no longer be consigned to archives, says Director-General

The Director-General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Professor Ayo Omotayo, has stated that the National Institute has embarked on the digitalization of its activities, saying research findings, reports, and policies formulated will no longer be consigned to archives.

Addressing newsmen on the forthcoming graduation of the Senior Executive Course 44, slated for December 3, 2022, Professor Omotayo said the research findings and policies formulated would no longer be consigned to the shelf but would rather be made available through modern conventional means.

He pointed out that the National Institute had researched many issues affecting the country and come up with solutions that had not been implemented.

The Director-General mentioned that one of the ways through which the institute intends to push out its recommendations and policies is by establishing electronic media, adding that the elite institute has engaged consultants to this effect.

He said: “Every solution to Nigeria’s problems is in our archives; once we put all the machinery in place, we would be able to push them out.” NIPSS is a knowledge factory; we are talking to consultants and professionals about the possibility of setting up media outfits and television where we can push our agenda, especially where policy issues can be addressed.

“Those who need the idea we formulated here will be able to catch them without necessarily coming to NIPSS.” We want to make the policies and ideas formulated here, like a prescription drug, available to patients. That is why we want to set up a television station in a different form.

“We feel that people do not know that prescriptions are out there.” There is nothing like secrecy in the policies formulated here; whatever we have, we give to those that sent us, which is the presidency, and we sit back, expecting that our prescriptions will be sent to the relevant agencies.

“Apart from the idea of television, we are reorganizing our information to make it accessible, including all the policies and strategies that had been developed here, and very soon we will make them available to all the relevant agencies or organizations.”

“We are going to put everything online for easy accessibility. We would also ensure that our website is easily accessible and has all that it takes. There are other means that we are going to explore beyond television. Before the end of the year, we should be able to finish the first phase of the digitalization process.

Professor Omotayo, who described NIPSS as a multi-sectoral organization, added that the institute has set up a transformation committee to further sharpen the tools and change the way the organization approaches issues.

He commended the federal government for being consistent in the payment of salaries and research grants, adding that the National Institute is engaging stakeholders and relevant organizations to complement government efforts in terms of funding.

On the graduation of SEC 44, the Director-General said the performance of the participants is the best in recent times, adding that eighty-nine are expected to graduate.

