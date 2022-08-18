NiPR, NCC, LASG speak on leadership, poverty eradication in Nigeria

The national president and chairman of council, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Mallam Mukhtar Sirajo; executive vice-chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Umar Dambatta; Lagos State commissioner for information and strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotosho have spoken on the theme “Conversations on Leadership and Poverty Eradication”.

Speaking at the Lagos public relations stakeholders’ conference in Lagos, the NIPR president explained that poverty is critical to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and said it starts from childhood.

Mukhtar, therefore, stated that the poverty eradication drive is contingent upon the right leadership to come up with the right policies.

As the election draws nearer, the president urged Nigerians to examine the agenda of the leaders. Sirajo said they must be people who are rich in ideas and must be able to implement those ideas.

The executive vice chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission, Professor Umar Dambatta said Nigeria must explore opportunities of the digital economy to ameliorate poverty. The EVC explained that there is traditional poverty, which is the general scarcity of certain materials and digital poverty which is the lack of access to information.

He, therefore, noted that Nigeria is not enjoying a digital economy due to inadequate telecoms infrastructure.

