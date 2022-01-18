NIPOST to become preferred choice in logistics ― Postmaster General

The Postmaster General of the Federation, Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, on Tuesday, highlighted a number of steps taken by NIPOST to reposition itself in line with the modern global business realities since he assumed office two years ago.

Speaking at an interactive session with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, Adewusi said though the pandemic stalled a comprehensive reforms package he came to NIPOST with, he explained that COVID-19 and its impacts however opened a new world of possibilities which his administration did not waste time to leverage.

The Postmaster General said the pandemic rather hastened the process of digitalisation of the agency’s processes adding that two years down the line, customers of NIPOST are seeing the changes which have been brought to bear on its operations.

Highlighting some of the initiatives NIPOST had explored to boost business and enhance operations, Adewusi said within the period in review, the African Development Bank (AfDB) partnered with his agency over its agricultural programme with a view to using its facilities.

He said, “the African Development Bank (AFDB) sought partnership with NIPOST to drive agricultural transformation in Africa’s economy with the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) initiative.

“The objective is to produce large stocks of marketable products using NIPOST’s warehousing, logistics and financial services. This initiative we, as an organization, seek to explore to contribute to the economic development of the country while also expanding our revenue base.”

Towards more efficient service delivery, he said his agency has embarked on the replacement of old infrastructure with new ones. He cited the instances of new delivery trucks, refurbished postal outlets and acquisition of technology devices to enhance delivery.

He added, that “the quantum leap in e-commerce necessitated drastic measures to cope with the surge in parcels/packet deliveries. NIPOST collaborated with a number of private transporters and logistics companies like Speedaf to ensure seamless deliveries.

“Recently, six (6) additional new high tonnage trucks were acquired for e-commerce and logistics. This acquisition has greatly boosted the quality of service. Just as the collaboration with Speedaf Logistics Nigeria Limited led to the acquisition of twenty-seven (27) new 10, 20, and 30 tonnage trucks into our fleet.”

Saying that under his watch, NIPOST has established the first digital centre in Enugu, Adewusi said the new face his administration is building for the agency will change the mindset of Nigerians on the ability of the agency to deliver world-class services in logistics.

“In last two years, some of our Post offices have been transformed into smart post offices. These include Eruwa, Awe, Omu-Aran, Gombe, Osogbo, Ogbomoso, Ado Ekiti, Enugu Post offices. We want to transform the Post offices into hubs, a one-stop-shop, where citizens can access a number of e-government services like applying for driver’s licence, international passport, NIN registration etc. This idea has become indispensable in the new – normal world we live in today.

“Also, the Nigerian Postal Service, under my supervision, has established its first digital centre in Enugu, which includes computer-based training test (CBT) centre, and other online transaction platforms,” Adewusi told journalists.

He expressed high hopes that the newly passed Postal (Repeal) Bill will further boost NIPOST business opportunities, the NIPOST boss said the Finance Act which has now conferred on the agency a role in stamp administration, the approval of new courier regulatory frameworks are all parts of the new developments which have substantially altered the way NIPOST does business.

He said, “I am very happy to inform you that today, we have a success story to tell, with the approval of a new courier regulation after nineteen (19) years. The last regulation was last reviewed in 2001.

“The new regulation empowers NIPOST to regulate the courier and logistics industry, checkmate the activities of logistics and courier companies in the country. The new regulations would sanitize the logistics ecosystem and put in check the nefarious activities of the criminal-minded operators.

Another milestone is the passage and signing of the amended Finance Act, 2020 by President Muhammadu Buhari to give NIPOST a role in the administration of Stamp Duty in Nigeria.

“It is gratifying for us to note that NIPOST (Repeal) Bill was passed by the Senate and House of the Representatives and it is awaiting assent by the President Muhammad Buhari. I am of the great belief that the Bill, when signed, will reposition NIPOST for better service delivery.”

Adewusi also listed collaborations with agencies of the government such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency as part of efforts to ensure NIPOST plays crucial roles in national development and the battle against crime and drugs abuse.

He expressed optimism that things will further look up in the days ahead adding that a solid foundation has already been laid for better service delivery.

