NIMASA DG underscores strategic importance of Badagry deep seaport

DIRECTOR-GENERAL of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, says the Badagry deep seaport project in Lagos State is a strategic step towards the development of Nigeria as a global maritime hub. Jamoh stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the paramount ruler of Badagry Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, De-Wheno Aholu Menu Toyi 1, the Akran of Badagry.

Jamoh said the visit was meant to honour the traditional ruler and his kingdom for allocating land to NIMASA to establish a presence in the community, as Nigeria’s maritime regulatory authority, before the take-off of the deep seaport project, which foundation is expected to be laid this month.

Jamoh, who was personally received at the palace by the Akran and his council of chiefs, was presented with the Badagry Pilgrimage Award. It is a special recognition accorded dignitaries for visiting the town.

Commenting on the deep seaport project, the Alipoto of Badagry Kingdom, Chief Gbenga Fayemi, said it was important for Badagry and the country, stressing that the project is suitably located since Badagry lies between the lagoon and the ocean.

In her own remarks, Princess A. F. I. Senami Akran said the visit of the NIMASA Director-General and the coming of the deep seaport to Badagry represented a blessing to the community.

The Badagry Deep Seaport project is being executed through a public-private partnership overseen by the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment, and Lagos State Government, as well as a private consortium of APM Terminals, Orlean Invest, Oando, Terminal Investment Limited (TIL), and Macquarie.

