The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has assured Nigerians that the nation will begin to experience improved security.

The IGP also admonished policemen in Lagos State to shun corruption and other vices that may damage the image of the force.

The IGP gave the speech during the commissioning of the Police Response Unit and other projects in Lagos State.

The Nigeria Police Force boss, while speaking with newsmen in Lagos, said, “We have been making efforts to reduce crime to the absolute minimum, and we have, and those terrorising Abuja-Kaduna Road, the South East, and other parts of the country, I want Nigeria to give us time; they will soon see our actions everywhere.

“Today we have launched CRU. We will take all these things one after the other. ” The police boss also stated:

IGP Egbetokun continued, “The CRU will promote transparency; we want to build confidence in the minds of the public; we have also enhanced public collaboration to achieve all these; and whoever has a complaint now has a place to lodge it.”

“I want to assure Nigerians that we want to make the CRU and other parts of the command functional, and the officers that will man the unit will be professionals who have impeccable character, and they will receive regular training.”

The GP commended the Lagos Commissioner of Police for the prompt establishment of the Police Complaints Units

The Lagos CP, Idowu Owohunwa, while speaking during the commissioning of the PCU, said, ” In addition to its ethical complaint functionality, the Lagos State Complaint Response Unit has applications for e-crime reporting, which enable citizens to report crimes from the comfort of their homes or offices without necessarily coming physically to the Police Stations. ”

” The process is that the Lagos State SCRU model will act as a central criminal complaint clearing house which will electronically receive such complaints and process them to the relevant police Division, Department or Unit within the command, who will, in turn, contact the complainant, to whom a reporting code would have been generated and issued, for investigative actions to commence. ”

The Lagos CP added, “The applications that have been placed at the Unit also have tools to support the computation, analysis, and graphical presentation of statistics on complaints, both on crimes and complaints against police conduct, as may have been processed through the Centre.”





” This is the best global practice in professional standard evaluation, accountability and criminal investigation processes. “CP Owohunwa also said:

He also stated that “this is the standard Lagos State deserves. This, sir, is the standard we are striving to integrate into policing functions in Lagos.

“The Lagos State Complaint Response Unit, which is an ultramodern and full-fledged Call centre, will be under the supervision of the Command’s Public Relations Officer as prescribed in the Police Act 2020.

It will be active twenty-four (24) hours a day and seven (7) days a week and citizens can interface with operators who will run shift duties on nine (9) different dedicated phone lines. ”

CP Owohunwa The services of the Unit can also be accessed in real-time via WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, Weblink, Instagram, and e-mail, and all the officers to man the centre have been exposed to weeks of specialised training and practical exposure with the support of our technical and corporate partners.”

