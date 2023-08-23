This is aimed at reducing high level of food spoilage.

The cold room, according to Chief Executive Officer, ColdHubs, Mr Nnaemeka Ikegwuonu, is also to reduce post-harvest losses affecting smallholder farmers and retailers of vegetables, dairy products, and fruits.

The cold room sited in the Kara section of Bodija market can contain 150 crates of fruits, vegetables, and pepper with the capacity to keep it fresh for 21 days.

Ikegwuonu added that the market people can bring items to the cold room on a pay-as-you-store model, retaining their water content, nutrients, and freshness, thereby selling at the actual amount and making an actual profit.

Represented by Coldhub’s Chief Finance Officer, Mr Terrence Ovie, Ikegwuonu added that the solar Cold room was a solution to the fact that about 50 percent of perishable produce gets spoilt before getting to the market and the issue of unaffordability in storing food produce.

Also speaking, Country Director, Heifer International Nigeria, Mr Rufus Idris, said the cold room will help reduce wastage as traders can sell at good quality and price.

Idris added that providing good storage facilities for smallholder farmers will help increase local production, increase their income, and end hunger and poverty.

Iyaloja, Kara Abbatoir, and Mr Abosede Salako described the Solar cold room as beneficial, especially as it will keep their tomatoes and beef intact and fresh.

She also lauded the cost of storing, noting that N250 per crate is affordable.

On her part, Oyo Commissioner for Trade, Mr Ademola Ojo, said it was gladdening that, with the storage facility, sellers of perishable produce won’t record losses anymore.





Represented by Mrs Modupe Adesina, the commissioner beckoned on ColdHubs to provide an even bigger Coldroom facility in the state.