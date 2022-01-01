Nigerians live in hell under APC ‘change’ regime ―Ayu

The National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu, on Saturday noted that Nigerians are living in hell under an All Progressives Congress (APC) administration that promised change.

In his New Year message made available by his media office, he however told citizens not to give up, insisting that all bad things must come to an end.

Ayu assured Nigerians that 2022 is a year of hope, but cautioned that they should not expect anything better from the ruling party.

He urged the people to mobilise “and get this evil out of your lives.”

The message read: “Dear Compatriots, some hours ago, we began the journey through a new year. As the previous years, you will make new year resolutions based on hope of a better life for you and your family.

“It is very important that you continue to live by hope. Honestly, only HOPE has kept us going for the last six years.

“Otherwise our lives have been a living hell under the so-called regime of ‘Change’.

“Do not expect anything better from the APC in 2022. They will still make your life nasty, brutish and short.

“The good news is that all bad things come to an end. The hell that is APC will surely come to an end.

“Go out and register. Get your voter’s card; mobilise and get this evil out of your lives.

“This is why 2022 is such an important year of hope for all Nigerians.

“On behalf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), I wish you a hopeful New Year; a year that we all begin the journey for the Liberation and Rebuilding of Nigeria. “So help us God.”

