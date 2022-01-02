Military bombs Zamfara forest, village, kills bandits leaders, others

WANTED bandit leaders, Alhaji Auta, and Kachalla Ruga, has been reportedly killed in military raids of Zamfara Forest and village on New Year’s day.

Information gathered by Sunday Tribune on Saturday revealed that notorious bandit commanders were killed during air bombardment of their enclaves inside Gusami Forest and Tsamre village in Birnin Magaji Local Government Area of the state on Friday night.

A report credited to PRNigeria on Saturday stated that multiple airstrikes by the NAF jet carried out in the early hours of Saturday also eliminated Auta, and Ruga’s cohorts.

Additional sources in the Zamfara government revealed that Auta was notorious in the Birnin Magaji area of the state, where he and his men had inflicted untold hardship on the people of the area. “Alhaji Auta, has been killed in an airstrike by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

“Many of his gang members were also eliminated during the operation around his camp located at Jama’are Bayan Dutchi, in NasarawaMailayi District of Zamfara on Saturday,” a source close to the government house said.

It was gathered that when the news of his death was heard, there was jubilation amongst the locals.

Although several sources confirmed Auta’s death and that of scores of other bandits during the airstrike, the military authorities are yet to react to his death.

Sources confirmed that dozens of bandits who had converged at late Auta’s residence, for his burial were also struck by missiles of the military jet, with an unconfirmed number of terrorists killed in the process.

A military intelligence officer had told PRNigeria that follow-up airstrikes conducted by the NAF fighter aircraft on fleeing bandits and those who took cover under trees within the area, resulted in heavy casualties on the side of the criminals.

“For now, the whereabouts of other notorious bandits like Alhaji Nashama, Shingi and Halilu who may either be incapacitated or on the run remained unknown,” the officer added.

PRNigeria, further gathered from the military source, that aggressive bombardments by NAF aircrafts, have in recent times been precise and effective in hitting bandits’ enclaves, eliminating their leaderships and followers, in the process.

“These operations have reassured citizens of the commitment and dedication of the military and other security agencies, towards bringing the threats posed by banditry under check, in no distant time.

“The citizens, especially around the affected communities, are enjoined to continually provide security agencies with credible information that will go a long way towards tackling the threats to their lives and livelihood,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Lucky Irabor has commended military forces for their performance in ensuring a safe and secure country throughout 2021.

The CDS gave the commendation in the spirit of the new year celebration. Gen Irabor saluted men and women of the AFN for their loyalty, doggedness, endurance, courage, and gallantry in keeping the nation safe and secure.

Gen Irabor said that AFN troops have displayed uncommon resilience and courage in the face of danger while surmounting the myriad of security threats.

In his words, “In retrospect, the end of 2021 affords the AFN unique opportunity to remember the sacrifices of it’s men and women who work in extreme conditions in trenches, in fields and in far-flung places away from the comfort of their loved ones to keep Nigerians safe and secure.”

The Defence Chief maintained that the AFN has continued to discharge its constitutional mandate of maintaining the territorial integrity of our nation, suppressing insurrection and acting in aid of civil authority to restore order when called upon to do so.

This he said, is in the light of violent, irregular, complex, and manifestations of contemporary as well as evolving national security challenges.

