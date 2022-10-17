Nigerians in Diaspora must help develop the nation

Letters
By
Nigeria is presently in need of the expertise and experience of its citizens in the Diaspora; they need to do the bit to ensure the nation regains its lost glory irrespective of the citizenship of the country they now hold.

They should establish companies, especially production companies for the benefit of unemployed graduates in Nigeria. We can’t expect only the foreigners to come and invest in our nation since we also have some successful Nigerians living abroad.

In an effort to curb incessant kidnapping and other security challenges facing us in Nigeria, we need the support of Nigerians in the Diaspora to contribute their quota to the progress of this nation.

And to make this work, the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari should provide maximum security to encourage them. Though we have production companies owned by the foreigners and Nigerians are working in all these companies, then ones available are not enough to cater for teeming population of unemployed people.

More youths will not think of crime if they are gainfully employed because it is said that the idle hand is the devil’s workshop.

The forest used by the kidnappers to keep victims before collecting ransom can be turned into a production haven.

 

Barrister Jimoh Mumin,

Ibadan

 

Comments

