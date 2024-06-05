Members of the House of Representatives on Wednesday tasked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all employers of labour on the need to accelerate the ongoing process for the payment of ‘living wage’ for Nigerian Workers across the country.

The lawmakers also urged the Federal Government to further consider the downward review of electricity tariffs, with a view to reducing the suffering of Nigerians.

The resolutions were passed sequel to the adoption of a motion on urgent public importance sponsored by Hon. Isa Ali Jesse, titled: ‘Urgent need to consider the imperativeness of fixing a living wage for Nigerian Workers in order to ameliorate current economic hardship’.

In his lead debate, Hon. Isa affirmed that the global economic outlook as well as the recent socio-economic policies of government have resulted in inflation, increase in electricity tariff, currency devaluation and other diverse economic consequences, especially for Nigerian workers.

“The House equally cognizant that government has been locked in negotiations with labour unions towards the upward review of the Minimum Wage for some time, without any agreement, leading to a recent interruption in the negotiations,” he noted.

He disclosed that the National Assembly has in 2019 repealed and enacted N30,000 as the National Minimum Wage Act 2019 even when the Executive arm had suggested N27,000 at the time and also wage award by the former President.

“The House is also aware that in line with Section 3(4) of the Act, the extant minimum wage which commenced on April 18, 2019, has expired after five years on April 18, 2024, thereby calling for a further review of the existing Act.

“The House notes that the implication of payment of N35,000 wage award by the Federal Government to public servants as one of the ways of cushioning the effects of current economic hardship, including the May 1st pronouncement of percentage increases in salaries of civil servants has or the time being, increased the total amount received by civil servants to 77,000 monthly.

“The House also notes that the Labour, Employment and Productivity unions have since demanded a living wage as against the minimum wage to meet today’s economic realities.”

Details later…

