Flutterwave enables Google Pay for African businesses

Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, has announced Google Pay, a mobile payment service developed by Google, as a payment method on Flutterwave. As part of this collaboration, Google Pay will serve as an additional payment option for merchants on Flutterwave for business. This collaboration will offer safe and seamless payments, as well as convenient checkout experiences for customers.

Google Pay is a safe, simple, and helpful way to make contactless payments in-store and also payments in apps and on the web. Users store their cards for Google Pay in Google Wallet, a digital wallet app that is available on supported Android smartphones, tablets or watches.

With this collaboration, Google Pay users in supported countries across the world can pay businesses on Flutterwave across Africa. With an average transaction completion time of three minutes, this integration is slated to reduce the cart abandonment rate for businesses on Flutterwave.

How it Works

1. Get on a Flutterwave-supported website

2. Select what you want to pay for

3. Fill the order form

4. Select Pay with Google Pay as your payment method

5. Complete the payment with your Google Pay details.

To get paid via Google Pay, Flutterwave merchants must manually opt in on their dashboard.

Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, Founder and CEO of Flutterwave, said, “The continued and rapid growth of Flutterwave is due to our commitment to building a platform with simplified payments for everyone. The GooglePay payment option will attract more international customers and increase the current success rates for businesses on Flutterwave. Integrating with Google pay will allow users across the globe to participate in the booming e-commerce ecosystem in Africa. It will enable us to further fulfil our promise of creating endless possibilities for all.”

