Nigerian rappers are dumb, broke, except… — Wizkid

Grammy Award-winning Afrobeat artiste, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known popularly as Wizkid has fired back at Nigerian rappers criticising him over his latest controversial remarks on the rap music genre.

The Afrobeat sensation has been slammed by some rappers following his interview with London based 10 Magazine, where he described the rap genre as dead and boring.

Wizkid has, however, fired again at Nigerian rappers criticising him, saying that they are not even real rappers to start with.

According to him, there are only three rappers in Africa which are South African rapper, Nasty C and Ghanaian rappers, Sarkodie and Black Sherif, describing the rest African continent rappers as being dumb and broke.

In a series of posts on his Snapchat, he wrote, “Y’all not even rappers! Nasty C/Sarkodie/Black Sherif are the only rappers in Africa. Y’all dumb f**ks.

“Can’t believe y’all broke boys really thought Big Wiz will talk about y’all wow!”

He also enjoined the rappers to keep on sending their videos to him, maybe he may one day consider helping their “mama lives”

“Y’all keep sending una popsy rap videos! go dey watch maybe fit help una mama life,” he wrote.







