Zamfara second lowest with HIV cases in Nigeria, says state Health Commissioner

The Zamfara State Commissioner for Health Aliyu Abubakar MC has disclosed that Zamfara is the second with the lowest cases of HIV in the country, and says presently the state has a prevalence of 0.4% cases.

He explained that the state government through the ministry of health has established 11 comprehensive sites for HIV services, and 62 sites for the prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV across the 14 local government areas in the state.

“State government through the ministry of health is making a giant stride toward achieving global epidemic control of HIV/AIDS by the year 2030 through deliberate policies and programs that curtail the spread of HIV and improve the living conditions of those affected by the disease “.

According to the commissioner who was represented by the permanent secretary Pharmacist Aliyu Maikiwo said state ministry of health in its efforts to reposition HIV services, has restructured the state HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis, Sexually transmitted infections, and cervical cancer control programs.

He stressed that the Zamfara state agency for the control of AIDS (ZAMSACA) and SASCP are now working closely to ensure effective and efficient HIV services in the state,” the ministry is also providing enabling environment for partners implementing HIV services in the state “. he stated.

He further revealed that the global HIV response is in danger, even as it remains a major public health issue that affects millions of people worldwide.

Earlier on, Executive Secretary ZAMSACA Dr. Hussaini Anka disclosed that the available drugs for HIV at all the centers and are free.

Dr. Anka maintained that the agency is working to ensure that all couples must undergo tests before marriage,” a bill to that is underway, it has even passed first reading at the state house of Assembly”.

In his goodwill message, Mr. Alimi Oyin Damola of Health system consult limited USAID-ACE 3 Project, Zamfara disclosed that as of December 2021,6000 were receiving antiretroviral therapy but now it has dropped to 4000 across health facilities in the state.

He said 44,000 people were tested in the 14 local government areas of the state and 365 were positive.” As of today, we recorded zero transmission in the state.

He stated that the record available has shown that 650,000 people died of HIV-related causes globally in 2021.

