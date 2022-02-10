Nigerian politicians have dead conscience ― Ezeife

Former Anambra State Governor, Chief Chukwemka Ezeife has described Nigerian politicians as a crop of people with dead conscience.

Ezeife said this when a Presidential aspirant, Prince Adewole Adebayo, paid him a condolence visit at his Asokoro home in Abuja, over the death of his wife, Mrs Njideka Ezeife.

According to Ezeife, the geographical area named Nigeria was a gem to mankind by God almighty, unfortunately, the crop of people who took over the polity, messed the country to become an unenviable nation.

His words: The problem is that, Nigerian politicians do not have Conscience. Conscience is dead in Nigerian politicians. And that is the problem. You have to pray to God to resurrect conscience among the Nigerian political class.

“If we have conscious. We can bring back Nigeria. We will become a superpower and we can make all Africans or black people. respected and have dignity because our failure is the failure of All Blacks. As you know, American blacks are preaching to the whites, that black lives matter, it would have been unnecessary, if Nigeria has been doing well.

“Then look at the new generation in America. American blacks, Nigerian blacks, all the blacks in America are pulling their weight. Creating wonders at the frontiers of technology and science in foreign lands.

Presidential aspirant, Prince Adewole Adebayo, who led his supporters on the condolence visit pointed out that, the challenges that troubled Nigeria in the 50s are still with the country because justice has not served in the issues of national development to all regions

He said the issues of development that dominated the doctorate (P.hd) thesis of Chief Chukwemka Ezeife’s 50 years ago are still dogging Nigeria as a nation today and must be reversed through good and conscientious leadership.

Adebayo noted that the younger generation who witnessed his good works in Anambra and consistency in the improvement of the Nigerian State has grown out from shrubs to Oak trees that would build the nation along the line of public expectation.

He said that Nigeria unity was centred around justice for all Nigerians and the Igbo nation in particular.

His words: we are going around, we are active, very energetic but we don’t have a direction. We are actively moving around, where we are going is not clear to us.

The answer to Nigeria’s centre of gravity is to settle a decision of equal interest in Nigeria. And you have demonstrated that you have shown professional competencies in every Faith.

“You have been a very solid reference for all of us today. That it is possible for a young, man in your age, where you wrote your beautiful PhD thesis, Even though half a century has passed the issues are still here to be tackled he stressed.

Senator Ugochukwu Uba who was part of the entourage of the aspirant on the condolence said Anambra state suffered a major loss when Chief Ezeife was removed through the military coup as Governor of the state as the laudable programmes were aborted at the time.

According to him, Nigeria needs to evolve programmes that would keep the Nigerian youth stay back at home and also call back our Nigerian youths whose expertise abroad are needed at home.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services Rulers World

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…