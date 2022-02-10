(BREAKING): Court nullifies elevation of Ibadan Baales/Mogajis

• Restrains them from claiming Obaship status, wearing crowns

Latest News
By Yejide Gbenga-Ogundare
elevation of Ibadan Baales/Mogajis, Court sentences two persons, Court sentences woman to nine years imprisonment for kidnapping 3-yr-old girl, Court adjourns sitting, suit by Aregbesola's loyalist, Court sentences sex offender to life imprisonment, Court sentences man to life imprisonment for impregnating daughter, Court remands Kunle Poly, 2 others over Idumota’s mayhem, Court bars FG from direct funding of Police from Federation Account, Spare parts seller, one other jailed for cybercrime in Kwara, Businessman bags life imprisonment for defiling, impregnating 14-year-old wife’s niece, Court restrains APC from swearing in Benue Chairman, Treasurer, Asst. Secretary-elect, Court sentences three to 17-yr, Court grants Saipem MD, Delta Chief Judge frees four awaiting trial inmates in Warri prison, raids on Justice Odili's residence, Elevation of Ibadan High, Court sentences welder to death by hanging for stabbing carpenter to death in Kogi

Justice Munta Abimbola, the Chief Judge of Oyo State on Thursday ordered elevated Baales and Mogajis in Ibadan land to return to their original positions before the setting up of the Justice Boade Commission of inquiry.

The court further issued an order of Perpetual Injunction, restraining them from the status of elevation or wearing crowns or coronets.

Justice Abimbola in his judgment said he finds no merit in their application before the court, dismissed it in its entirety and answered all their questions in the negative.

He further held that all government’s actions must be in compliance with the law of the land.

Details in tomorrow’s Nigerian Tribune.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services Rulers World

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…  Court nullifies elevation of Ibadan Baales/Mogajis  Court nullifies elevation of Ibadan Baales/Mogajis  Court nullifies elevation of Ibadan Baales/Mogajis  Court nullifies elevation of Ibadan Baales/Mogajis

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details

You might also like
Latest News

Constitutional review: 9th Assembly cannot make any changes ― Bayelsa Gov

Latest News

2023: Nigeria needs inclusive, transparent leadership for good governance ― TNA…

Latest News

Again, NDLEA intercepts 40,250kg codeine worth N2bn at Lagos port

Latest News

NNPC resolves low-spec fuel, unexpected queues

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More