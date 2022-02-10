(BREAKING): Court nullifies elevation of Ibadan Baales/Mogajis

Justice Munta Abimbola, the Chief Judge of Oyo State on Thursday ordered elevated Baales and Mogajis in Ibadan land to return to their original positions before the setting up of the Justice Boade Commission of inquiry.

The court further issued an order of Perpetual Injunction, restraining them from the status of elevation or wearing crowns or coronets.

Justice Abimbola in his judgment said he finds no merit in their application before the court, dismissed it in its entirety and answered all their questions in the negative.

He further held that all government’s actions must be in compliance with the law of the land.

Details in tomorrow’s Nigerian Tribune.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services Rulers World

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Court nullifies elevation of Ibadan Baales/Mogajis Court nullifies elevation of Ibadan Baales/Mogajis Court nullifies elevation of Ibadan Baales/Mogajis Court nullifies elevation of Ibadan Baales/Mogajis