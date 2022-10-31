Nigerian market, hugely significant to our operations —BIC

The management of BIC Nigeria, manufacturers of BIC stationery, lighters, and shavers has stated that despite the numerous challenges facing manufacturing in Nigeria, the nation’s market still remains significant to the company’s operations.

Making the assertion in Sagamu, Ogun State, during a media tour of the company’s facilities, recently, the General Manager, BIC Nigeria, Guillaume Groues, stated that since opening its doors for business few years ago, in the country, the company had demonstrated its faith in the nation’s economy by investing significant resources into developing products that would give consumers value for their money.

According to him, as part of its strategies towards realising its mission of creating high-quality, safe, affordable and essential products, the company, in November 2020, unveiled its multi-year strategic plan, tagged the Big Horizon Plan, designed to drive sustainable growth and maintain robust cash flow, by reframing its historical core categories through a consumer lens.

With a presence in four key West African countries and other Central Africa markets, Groues also hinted on the company’s plans to extend to more West African countries, using Nigeria as the commercial hub.

He also disclosed plans by the company to foster sustainable innovation, which would see it improve the environmental footprint of its products, significantly, by 2025.

“In 2021, BIC launched several innovative products with reduced environmental impact. These include the BIC Cristal Re’New, the first rechargeable metallic CristalBall Pen, and the BIC BAMBOO shaver, a five-blade Hybrid Flex razor with a handle made from responsibly sourced bamboo.

“By 2025, the environmental and/or societal footprint of BIC products will be improved,” he added.





As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), the company, he stated, had developed solid partnerships with key education institutions in the country to enable it key into the Group’s objective of improving learning conditions for 250 million students by 2025.