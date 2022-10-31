We’ve come to fill yawning gaps in Africa’s media space —News Central TV

The management of News Central TV, has explained that one of the objectives of playing in Nigeria’s media space is to fill some noticeable yawning gaps in Africa’s media space.

Speaking in Lagos, at the official launch of the media outfit on DSTV in Sub-Saharan Africa, the Channel’s Chief Financial and Operations Officer/ Acting Chief Executive Officer, Tonye Halliday, stated that one of the ways the TV station intends to achieve that is by upholding professionalism, telling authentic African stories, and representing the alternative source of news about Africa to the global audience.

According to her, narratives about the African continent are always distorted by the foreign media to enable them paint a grim picture about the continent and its people.

She argued that Africa will only be able to showcase its immense potential, resources and opportunities to the world, through authentic news channels from Africa.

Head of News, News Central, Uzonna Ononye, believes the station provides the opportunity for Africans to tell their stories, their own way.

“For instance, despite the fact that only few states were affected by the recent flooding, the top story on the CNN for some time has been that 33 out of the 36 states in Nigeria are devastated by flood. This is the type of the narrative we have come to change,” he stated.

The company’s Head of Commercial, Rosemary Egabor Afolahan, stated that besides making Nigeria its focus, the Channel also has its tentacles spread to about 42 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, thereby providing opportunities for business and brands in the continent.





She expressed the belief that the DSTV launch would help the station drive its vision of becoming the ‘most respected news media in Africa’.