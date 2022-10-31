Outdoor Ad: PDP governorship candidate charges LASAA on level-playing field

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, has called on the state’s outdoor advertising regulatory agency, the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA), to ensure a level-playing field for all political parties in the state.

Speaking at an interactive session with select marketing communications writers in Lagos recently, Adeniran, popularly known as Jandor, accused LASAA of skewing its policies and activities in favour of the ruling party in the state, the All Progressives Party (APC).

Jandor also alleged that despite assurances of a level-playing field for all political parties in the state, from the agency, oppositions had not been allowed to fully expose their campaign materials.

“Of course, I was on a National TV to complain about it. Before then, we had issues with Afromedia and JC Decaux. We paid them for our campaign materials, and the government asked them to refund our money, which they did,” he stated.

The PDP governorship candidate has, however, assured of his determination to find alternative means of legally exposing his communications materials to the public, as the 2023 general elections draw near.

He explained that his ‘Breath of Fresh Air’ campaign stemmed from the need to rejuvenate governance in the state, and provide the citizenry with a voice on how they are being governed.

“Fortunately, this Breath of Fresh Air is needed in all sectors of the state’s economy; from the street of Lagos, to traffic management, environment, infrastructure, the informal sector, and even in the ease of doing business,” the PDP governorship candidate stated.