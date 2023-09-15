EeZee Tee has set a record within the Nigerian Gospel music industry with its Gospel Groove Talent Quest (GGTQ) 2023 initiative. GGTQ 2023 was put together to give platforms and visibility to young Nigerian Gospel ministers.

On Saturday, the show finally wrapped up in grand style as the winner of the contest, Labisi, won the top prize of a three-year recording deal worth 300 million naira (N30m )including a brand new car, house accommodation and a cash prize of 10 million naira (N10m).

The grand finale, which was held at Terra Kulture, Lagos, had the last four contestants, Esther Olabisi, Love Abolade, Ibukun Adelegan and Asaph Idonuagbe, thrill the audience.

Speaking about the event, the producer of GGTQ 2023, Ezekiel Thankgod Onyedikachukwu, better known as EeZee Tee, said the talent quest was part of the plans of EeZee Global to rejuvenate the gospel music industry as there are no major gospel talent events in the country, while noting that the judges went through a strenuous process of selecting the winners.

The music executive and recording artiste, EeZee Tee, while speaking during an interview, noted that it took a lot of courage to put the GGTQ 2023 together, stressing that the goal of the talent quest was to revamp the gospel industry.

In his words, “We received over 6,000 entries in less than two weeks when we commenced the show. Very beautiful, talented, exceptional talents. At several points we were confused and in dilemma. Everybody deserves to be called winner today. All of the challenges we encountered in the gospel music ecosystem were all there. We were able to start working and stop complaining. We have too many fantastic Christian talents, creatives from far back. From the Michael Jacksons to the Beyonces. They all came from church. We are here to see how we can gradually start making our own footprint, our contribution, and quota to the ecosystem. Rather than looking at the challenges we want to see the opportunity.

“We are dealing with sentiments, emotions, pretence, hypocrisy, religion and many others. A scenario where my dreadlocks are a problem because I’m a Nigerian but if you bring an American who has the same dreadlocks and he lifts his hand in worship, you would accept it. That’s not religion, it’s hypocrisy. It’s evil and I don’t know how people who were born with dreadlocks will all go to hell. You worship God with music created by American artistes with tattoos on their bodies and it’s not a problem. A problem of religion over spirituality.

“We are dealing with a lot in our ecosystem but we have made huge progress. We approached a couple of corporate sponsors who said they can’t be part of this because it’s gospel while some requested that we tweak it a little bit so it can have more engagement and have a bit of a worldly tone. We also heard there was no need for you to identify, nurture, and invest in Christian talents. When the talents started growing, the same people who criticised them saw them as their own children and patronised them. It’s a funny community but we are focused on doing the work and not just talking the talk”.

EeZee Tee noted that the GGTQ offered exceptional talents a career, while adding that the show provided a platform for visibility, structure and sustainable plan for longevity.

On his part, ex-music director of Project Fame Africa and Music Director for the GGTQ 2023, Ben Ogbeiwi better known as Uncle Ben, remarked that the successful completion of the premier edition was a miracle.

“No one is ever going to sponsor any religious activity, especially the Christian religion. It’s difficult to find people who will step up and stay in the middle and that’s why I will like to thank EeZee Tee who basically took the bull by the horn and said look I’m going to do this Whoever is going to come, the train is going to stop at your bus stop if you want to climb on it you are welcome,” he said.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE