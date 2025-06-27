Nigerian Army reaffirms commitment to peace, transformation

The Nigerian Army has commemorated its 162nd anniversary with a solemn observance in Sokoto, reflecting on its historical roots, achievements, and renewed commitment to national security and global peace.

The event, held at the Giginya Barracks Jumaat Mosque, brought together top military personnel and dignitaries. Representing the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division and Commander Sector 2, Operation Hadarin Daji, Major General Ibikunle Ajose, was the Chief of Staff, Headquarters 8 Division, Brigadier General Abubakar Suru.

In his address, Brigadier General Suru highlighted the Army’s journey since 1863, when Lieutenant John Glover of the Royal Navy established a local militia known as the “Glover Hausas,” composed of 18 indigenous recruits from Northern Nigeria. That formation, he said, laid the groundwork for what would eventually become the modern Nigerian Army.

He explained that over the decades, the Army evolved through various stages—from the Glover Hausas to the West African Frontier Force, then the Nigerian Regiment, and later the Nigerian Military Force—before adopting its present-day identity as the Nigerian Army.

The GOC, through his representative, emphasised the Army’s pivotal role in both national defence and global peacekeeping, citing its contributions to the First and Second World Wars as well as numerous international peace support operations.

“The essence of this day is to reflect, to take stock of our journey, and to chart a renewed path forward. It is a moment to re-strategise in order to remain a capable and respected force among the armies of the world,” he said.

This year’s anniversary celebration is themed: “Developing the Soldiers First Concept: Imperative for Nigerian Army Transformation Drive.” The theme, he noted, reflects a new focus on prioritising the welfare, training, and professional development of personnel as a foundation for institutional growth and operational efficiency.

He further urged troops to remain loyal, committed, and disciplined in the execution of their constitutional duties, while praying for the Army’s continued strength and global relevance.

“It is my hope that the Nigerian Army continues to grow in capacity, not only to defend our sovereignty but to contribute actively to peacebuilding initiatives around the world,” he added.

As part of the commemoration, special prayers were offered for the nation, its leaders, and troops in active service. The prayers were led by Major Tanimu Hamisu, Chief Imam of 8 Division Islamic Affairs, who also prayed for unity and peace across the country.

The ceremony concluded with a combined dinner hosted in honour of Army personnel and their families.

