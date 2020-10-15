Nigerian Army issues warning against “trouble makers”

By Paul Omorogbe
Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai

The Nigerian Army has issued a warning against persons it tagged “subversive elements and trouble makers” and has warned them to “desist from such acts as it remains highly committed to defend the country and her democracy at all cost.”

The army authorities stated this via a release signed by Col Sagir Musa, Acting Director Army Public Relations on Wednesday.

The Nigerian Army in its message, titled: “Nigerian Army Remains Resolute To The Peace And Stability  Of The Nation,” stated “The Nigerian Army (NA) wishes to reassure law-abiding citizens that it is highly committed to the sustenance of peace, security and defence of democracy in  Nigeria. As a responsible and law-abiding organisation,  the NA reaffirms its unalloyed loyalty and commitment to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari and the Constitution of the Country.

“The NA hereby warns all subversive elements and trouble makers to desist from such acts as it remains highly committed to defending the country and her democracy at all cost. The NA is ready to fully support the civil authority in whatever capacity to maintain law and order and deal with any situation decisively. All officers and men are directed never to be distracted by anti-democratic forces and agents of disunity.”

