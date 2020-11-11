Why we are here

Why is Nigeria continually described as a boiling pot that everyone wants to escape from. The genesis of our problem is general insecurity, brazen and widespread corruption and intransigence of our rulers. As one of the best brains in the nation puts it, “We are tired of living in a country with abundant riches largely frittered away on lawmakers’ humongous salaries and emoluments.

First, they become commissioners, then representatives, then transform into governors, then reappear as senators, then metamorphose into ministers and thus go the trend. The orgy of recycling goes on non-stop. Why do we have jail breaks? A prominent Nigerian says, governance in Nigeria is now a criminal enterprise. Why then are these perceived criminals not facing the law and cooling their heels in prison? A government deriving its legitimacy from a group of criminals; vote buyers and sellers are the perpetrators of anarchy.

Are there not those following in their footsteps? The bullies in government do whatever they can get away with until they meet with resistance. There is a price to be paid. In the history of revolutions, many will faces inconveniences. The basic instincts of greed in our politicians must not be tolerated anymore. The idea of people’s unlimited power has come. An overly aggressive government must not be allowed to dominate our lives.

Rabiu Jimoh,

Ijebu-Ode.

