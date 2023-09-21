UNDER a truly federalist state, fiscal autonomy and responsibility is granted to subnational governments, with state and local governments having adequate resources to perform their functions autonomously, such that no tier is subservient to the other.

In Canada, for example, oil and gas resources are owned and controlled by the provinces. Section 109 of Canada’s Constitution Act, 1867 explicitly vests ownership rights to all lands, mines, minerals and royalties for oil and gas resources to the provinces in which they are derived. The oil-rich province of Alberta for example, retains its oil wealth and pays a predetermined amount of contribution to the federal government. This is in far contrast to the current situation in Nigeria where the federal government exercises ownership rights and control over oil and gas resources found in different states, and in the reverse pays allocation to oil and gas owning states. This warped model of federalism serves as disincentives to states and local governments to develop other forms of resources in their territories. For example, under Chief Awólọ́wọ̀, the western region had a functional economy based primarily on cocoa farming and exports. Recognizing the fiscal autonomy of states and local governments will go a long way to boost innovation and spur investment in other key sectors such as agriculture.

The founding fathers of Nigeria agreed on a true federalism in Lacanster House in London between 1950 and 1960 having taken into consideration the differences in culture, religion, philosophy of life, attitude to work, languages and so on. One who believes that his father is a fool would sooner than later regret his own foolishness. There is urgent need for total devolution of powers to enable each state or geo-political zone to effectively administer its resources and social political needs. The Federal Government should only be concerned with management of common political affairs like currency, foreign affairs etc. There will be less crisis and quarrel or inordinate ambition to become President, Minister or Legislator. As a matter of fact, the late Sardauna found regional premiership more prestigious than being the Federal Prime Minister. The uneven allocation of powers and responsibility between federal, state and local governments is at the heart of the ongoing agitation for a restructuring of the Nigerian federation. Although federalism has no universally applicable template, as it is a context specific notion that must be driven by the political and structural realities of every country.

However, there are few common characteristics that are basic and fundamental to a true federation, the most important of which is: an equal distribution or allocation of powers, such that each unit has ultimate sovereignty, with none preeminent over or subordinate to the other. While the Federal Government is to have power over matters that are of general interest to the nation, states and local governments in a federalist nation ought to have powers over matters that are peculiar to their local communities. In their exercise of their powers, all tiers must retain substantial autonomy on a wide range of subjects, to enable them run their governments and manage their affairs.

As summed up by Eso JSC in Nkwocha V Governor of Anambra State “the bedrock of federalism lies in each tier of government being a master in its own domain.” Furthermore, separation of powers between the executive, legislative and judiciary is a crucial component of transparent constitutional governance. This is the kind of reform and restructuring that we need in Nigeria. It is only through a true federal constitution that transformational leaders can emerge and a true Nigeria nation can emerge from over the 300 nations in the country. Restructuring is not a call for disunity or conflict, it is a well-informed call for a speedy return to the confederation principles contained in the Independence Constitution which our regional leaders negotiated with the British between 1957 and 1959. The earlier we restructure the country to revert to true federalism, the sooner we can begin to witness economic recovery. Fiscal federalism and financial autonomy will go a long way to address some of the perennial agitations and crises, such as the Niger-Delta crises and threats of secession by various ethnic groups, that have remained insurmountable for decades. Without urgent and true restructuring, Nigeria’s search for peace, security and progress may remain elusive.

Erosion of ideological values and identity

Just as corporate organizations often periodically undertake restructuring in order to eliminate wasteful habits and routines that have affected growth and productivity, political restructuring can serve a similarly important purpose in the life of a struggling nation. For a country mired in corruption, mismanagement, loss of cultural identity, and erosion of patriotism and pride of nationhood, restructuring is a prerequisite for returning the country back to its founding ideals. Due to lack of purposeful leadership in Nigeria over much of its history, we have lost our sense of identity as a nation. At independence, many of our leaders founded the country on the ideological basis of hard work, discipline, unity, faith, peace and progress. For example, those of us who had the privilege of observing Chief Awolowo, leader of the Western Region at the time recalled with relish that Awoism is synonymous with discipline.Chief Awolowo was a highly disciplined man, selfless, timeous, God-fearing, respectful, humble but firm, skilful, focus, loving, honourable, enterprising and presentable. Please ask yourself, how many of us have these attributes in Nigeria of today?

Due to globalization and the erosion of civic education from the curriculum across all tiers of our educational systems, many Nigerians, including our leaders of today and tomorrow, have lost the sense of who they are. As Marcus Jarvey, the late Jamaican Nationalist, once noted: A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots. Growing up in this same country, our parents repeatedly warned us every morning to “remember the sons and daughters of who we are”. Through fables, folktales, legends myths and proverbs, our parents taught us that as Nigerians we are brave, exceptionally honest, and committed to hard work.

As the Yoruba adage goes, ‘employment is the best cure for poverty.’Another Yoruba proverb suggests that“somebody who steals once, and covers himself with a royal garment, will forever be covered by the stain of the theft” which means that the reputational dent associated with stealing or other bad behaviors is permanent. Furthermore, a famous Hausa proverb states‘it is better to beg than to steal.’These proverbs reinforce morality, contentment, discipline and good character as indispensable values for every self-respecting Nigeria, both young and old. This explains why trust and honesty was so high in those good old days to the point that in our markets, people bought and exchanged goods by placing money on trays, even if the seller was not present. We valued our good name and reputation. We were raised in a country where heat is like a second skin, so we were taught that as self-respecting Nigerians we must persevere and endure all hardships, and must diligently pursue our daily labour under the sun and in the rain, or even under the most extreme conditions. In schools, from primary to University, this same message of true Nigerianness was re-echoed in Civics and Citizenship Education, the need to be responsible, loyal and committed to the nation and humanity. These messages were again re-echoed in places of religion, that good reputation is worth more than silver and gold. Ministers of that time will refuse an offering from an unemployed person who suddenly showed up with huge offerings.

Unfortunately, the ideology and message of our Nigerianness have been progressively distorted and lost in translation even after many years after colonization. The unfiltered assimilation of Western knowledge systems, at the expense of our own heritage, has continued to serve as obstacles to the process of intergenerational cultural transmission in Africa.As Sir Gordon Guggisberg, Former Governor of Gold Cost, (now Ghana) famously lamented: “One of the greatest mistakes of colonial education in the part has been this, that it has taught the African to become a European instead of remaining African. This is entirely wrong and the government recognizes it. In future, our education will aim at making an African remain an African and taking interest in his own country.”





To be continued…

AARE AFE BABALOLA, OFR, CON, SAN, LL.D (Lond.)