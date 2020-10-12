Nigeria records 164 new COVID-19 cases, total now 60,430

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 164 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The 164 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infections to 60,430.

The NCDC disclosed this via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Monday.

“On the 12th of October 2020, 164 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 60430 cases have been confirmed, 51943 cases have been discharged and 1115 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 164 new cases are reported from 15 states- Lagos (64), FCT (26), Enugu (20), Kaduna (11), Oyo (11), Plateau (8), Ondo (7), Anambra (4), Nasarawa (3), Osun (3), Ebonyi (2), Imo (2), Benue (1), Katsina (1), Ogun (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 20,086 4,632 15,250 204 FCT 5,832 516 5,237 79 Plateau 3,545 462 3,050 33 Oyo 3,315 722 2,553 40 Rivers 2,661 83 2,519 59 Edo 2,636 26 2,503 107 Kaduna 2,519 91 2,387 41 Ogun 1,940 171 1,741 28 Delta 1,803 17 1,737 49 Kano 1,740 11 1,675 54 Ondo 1,650 69 1,545 36 Enugu 1,309 19 1,269 21 Kwara 1,050 43 982 25 Ebonyi 1,044 4 1,010 30 Osun 906 66 822 18 Abia 898 18 872 8 Katsina 896 2 870 24 Gombe 883 111 747 25 Borno 745 4 705 36 Bauchi 710 9 687 14 Imo 585 12 561 12 Benue 483 60 413 10 Nasarawa 472 134 325 13 Bayelsa 403 6 376 21 Jigawa 325 6 308 11 Ekiti 323 2 315 6 Akwa Ibom 295 9 278 8 Niger 261 4 245 12 Anambra 254 16 219 19 Adamawa 248 23 208 17 Sokoto 162 0 145 17 Taraba 108 13 89 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 87 4 74 9 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Yobe 79 5 66 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

