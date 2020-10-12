Nigeria records 164 new COVID-19 cases, total now 60,430

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 164 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The 164 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infections to 60,430.

The NCDC disclosed this via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Monday.

“On the 12th of October 2020, 164 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 60430 cases have been confirmed, 51943 cases have been discharged and 1115 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 164 new cases are reported from 15 states- Lagos (64), FCT (26), Enugu (20), Kaduna (11), Oyo (11), Plateau (8), Ondo (7), Anambra (4), Nasarawa (3), Osun (3), Ebonyi (2), Imo (2), Benue (1), Katsina (1), Ogun (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos20,0864,63215,250204
FCT5,8325165,23779
Plateau3,5454623,05033
Oyo3,3157222,55340
Rivers2,661832,51959
Edo2,636262,503107
Kaduna2,519912,38741
Ogun1,9401711,74128
Delta1,803171,73749
Kano1,740111,67554
Ondo1,650691,54536
Enugu1,309191,26921
Kwara1,0504398225
Ebonyi1,04441,01030
Osun9066682218
Abia898188728
Katsina896287024
Gombe88311174725
Borno745470536
Bauchi710968714
Imo5851256112
Benue4836041310
Nasarawa47213432513
Bayelsa403637621
Jigawa325630811
Ekiti32323156
Akwa Ibom29592788
Niger261424512
Anambra2541621919
Adamawa2482320817
Sokoto162014517
Taraba10813896
Kebbi931848
Cross River874749
Zamfara791735
Yobe795668
Kogi5032

