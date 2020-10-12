Wike bans #EndSARS protests in Rivers

Latest News
By Faith Adeoye
Wike bans #EndSARS protests, Wike new revenue formula, Rivers govt, water, COVID-19, Rivers, cancels lockdown, lockdown in Port Harcourt, Rivers, Bonny,Wike

Rivers State Government, on Monday, said it has prohibited all forms of protest in the state, specifically, the #EndSARS protests currently rocking many cities across the country.

Wike’s directive was contained in a statement by his Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim.

He explained that the government took the decision because the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had already scrapped the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

The statement reads: “The Rivers State Government hereby wish to inform the general public that all forms of protests have been banned throughout the State. Therefore, all proposed protests under #EndSars Campaign are hereby prohibited.

“Government took this decision because the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had already scrapped the Special Anti-Robbery Squad. Therefore, there is no need for any form of protest against a Unit of the Police Force that no longer exists.

“Parents and Guardians are therefore advised to ensure that their children or wards do not violate this order. Law enforcement agencies are also directed to ensure that the ban is enforced and that violators are brought to book.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded Low Cases, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Nigeria may be close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic as confirmed cases in the country keep dropping weekly, Tribune Online analysis shows.

[BREAKING] #EndSARS: IGP Disbands SARS Across The 36 States

In the finest spirit of democracy and response to the people’s yearnings, the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu has today, 11th October, 2020, dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they hitherto existed.

BREAKING: INEC Declares Akeredolu Winner Of Ondo Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as the winner of the 2020 Ondo State Governorship Election.

Wike bans #EndSARS protests in Rivers

Restructuring: “I Won’t Succumb To Pressure – Buhari

Against the mounting agitation for the restructuring of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is not moved and vowed not to succumb to pressure.

A statement emanating from the office of presidential spokesman…

Wike bans #EndSARS protests in Rivers

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Corpse of missing seven-year-old found floating at Delta river

Latest News

Insecurity: Listen to popular demand, sack Service Chiefs, Northern elders tell…

Latest News

I superintended over OPIC affairs with utmost prudence ― Former MD, Odusolu

Top News

Electrify tariff: FG announces 10 to 31 per cent reduction

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More