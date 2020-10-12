Corpse of missing seven-year-old found floating at Delta river

The remains of a seven-year-old missing boy have been found floating at Ohovwe river in Ekiugbo-Ughelli community of Delta State.

The sudden discovery last Thursday is generating tension in the headquarters of Ughelli North Local Government Area vis-a-vis the untoward activities of ritualists in the ancient town in recent times.

The boy, who went missing on October 4, 2020, was identified as Fejiro Emoavworhe.

This is coming barely two weeks after thè body of a middle-aged woman was found in drainage wrapped in a sack with her breast, tongue and private part removed in Buluku Street in Ughelli.

Boy Fejiro was reportedly missing on Sunday, October 4, 2020, when his parents could no longer figure out his whereabouts after a visit by the boy’s uncle.

His father, Mr John Emoavworhe of Ogbeode Street, Ekiugbo-Ughelli, told journalists that his brother-in-law (name withheld) came visiting on the evening of Saturday, October 3 with slices of fried yam, Ice cream and plastic bottles of soft drinks for his children.

Emoavworhe further disclosed that his son, Fejiro, who was crying for ice cream ran to the front of the house, but surprising stopped crying in no time.

But unknown to them, Fejiro had actually stopped crying because a stranger said to be decked in white kaftan had beckoned to him and had intreated him to stop crying with a promise to buy him ice cream.

Fejiro’s father added that while this was happening outside, his wife, other children and his brother-in-law, who came visiting and himself, were still in the house gisting.

Not long, the brother-in-law left, but it was suddenly done on them that Fejiro had left the front of the house and was nowhere to be found.

Worried about what had gone wrong, amid the thought that Fejiro was playing his usual pranks, Mr Emoavworhe said he called his brother-in-law to inquire if he knew Fejiro’s whereabouts.

“While we were still in search of Fejiro, my brother-in-law left the compound in a hurry and when he was called upon by the family the next morning, he said he was going to church, but he eventually responded to my family’s invitation at about 7.00 p.m.

“My wife’s younger brother told my family that he did not know anything about Fejiro’s disappearance or whereabouts, but he heard my neighbours saying that I used to beat my children and drive them out of the house, that time around, I would look for my child until I’m tired.”

According to the father of the deceased, when his brother-in-law was asked to direct them to the apartment where such comment was made the previous day, all the occupants of the apartment, who are suspected ‘Yahoo Boys,’ fled through the back door when they saw them approaching.

He said he had no choice than to, thereafter, report the incident at the ‘A’ Division, Ughelli where the case is being currently investigated leading to the discovery of the remains of Fejiro on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

The Delta Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who promised to call back to confirm the incident when contacted late Monday evening, had not as of the time of filing the report.

It was gathered that the remains of Fejiro had since been deposited at the Ughelli General Hospital’s mortuary while a crack team of doctors are carrying out an autopsy to ascertained the cause of the boy’s death.

