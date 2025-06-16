STATE OF THE NATION: ‘Nigeria needs leader with compassion’, Obi slams Tinubu

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, has criticised President Bola Tinubu for not visiting Benue amid the recent killings, saying “Nigeria needs leader with compassion”.

Obi claimed that Tinubu’s absence shows he does not value human lives.

In a post on X, Obi wrote, “Sadly, the evidence is right before our eyes. Recently, we witnessed severe flooding in Niger State that claimed nearly 200 lives, with many still missing. Yet, not even a single presidential visit, this, in a nation where the scene of the tragedy is less than an hour away by helicopter.”

Obi pointed out that over 200 Nigerians, including innocent men, women, children, and soldiers, were massacred in Benue State, and yet there was no presidential visit.

“No physical presence at the scenes of pain. No genuine national mourning. No leadership face to comfort the grieving or give hope to the people,” he added.

Obi cited examples of leaders in India and South Africa who have shown compassion in times of crisis.

“In India, after a plane crash killed nearly 200 people, the Prime Minister was physically at the scene within hours. In South Africa, when floods claimed 78 lives, the president went personally to the affected communities, stood with them, and took responsibility. That is leadership with compassion. That is leadership that understands the value of human life,” he wrote.

Obi emphasised that Nigeria needs a leader with competence, capacity, character, and compassion.

“That is why I insist: Nigeria does not just need another president; Nigeria needs a leader, a leader with competence, capacity, character, and compassion. Until we choose leaders on these principles, the cycle of pain will only continue.“

What cannot be hidden in Leadership



Leadership of a nation is such that it's either succeeding or failing, none can be hidden. There are critical areas of leadership that must exist for a nation to move forward, and these are summed up in four Cs: Competence, Capacity, Character… pic.twitter.com/PaIkK0aPnp — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) June 16, 2025

Meanwhile, Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has revealed that President Bola Tinubu urged him to pursue reconciliation and dialogue as part of a political solution to the ongoing killings in the state.

Speaking during an interview on The Morning Brief, a Channels Television programme, on Monday, Alia said the meeting, which also included the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, was convened by the President to seek an end to the persistent violence plaguing Benue communities.

