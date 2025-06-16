Group faults Gov Lawal over political rally amid rising insecurity

The Zamfara Progressive Elders Group has criticised Governor Dauda Lawal for holding a political rally shortly after returning from Saudi Arabia, describing the event as an “insult” to the people of Zamfara amid escalating insecurity in the state.

In a statement signed by the group’s chairman, Alhaji Mustafa Aliyu Kaura, and made available to newsmen in Sokoto on Monday, the elders condemned the governor’s decision to prioritise what they called a “lavish political jamboree” over mourning the lives lost in recent attacks across several local government areas.

“Instead of grieving with bereaved families and victims of continuous banditry in Bukkuyum, Maru, Zurmi, Shinkafi, and Tsafe local government areas, Governor Lawal chose to organise a political rally in Gusau,” the statement read.

The group accused the governor of showing indifference to the suffering of rural dwellers who have continued to endure relentless attacks by armed groups. They argued that the security apparatus deployed for the rally could have been better utilised in combating bandits terrorising the countryside.

“In the last two months alone, over 100 innocent lives have been lost in 11 local government areas due to unchecked banditry.

“Yet, rather than addressing these urgent security challenges, public resources were squandered to organise a political spectacle,” Kaura said.

The elders further alleged that over 245,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are currently taking shelter across six local government areas, including Gusau, Gummi, Tsafe, Shinkafi, Talata Mafara, and Kaura Namoda. They lamented that the governor has failed to visit the camps or issue words of sympathy and assurance to the affected communities.

“The same governor who led a million-dollar sponsored Hajj trip with aides and associates returned only to hold a four-hour rally that offered no message of hope or reassurance to victims,” the group added.

They called on Governor Lawal to redirect his attention to the urgent needs of Zamfara citizens, especially security, poverty alleviation, and access to basic necessities like clean water, instead of engaging in what they termed as “wasteful fanfare.”

“Zamfarawa are hungry, displaced, and under siege. What the people need is leadership, empathy, and decisive governance, not motorcades and political theatre,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, all efforts to get a response from the state government were unsuccessful as of press time.

