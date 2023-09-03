The General Overseer, Gethsemane Prayer Ministries International, Eleyele Ibadan, Oyo State, Reverend (Dr) Moses Aransiola, has charged Christians across boards and leaders of the country to pray well so as the nation can experience genuine national growth.

The cleric, who is also the leader of the church’s International Prayer Academy (IPA), made this known at the press conference held at the church headquarters, in Ibadan, for the forthcoming 30th anniversary of the prayer academy of the Gethsemane Prayer School scheduled billed to commence from September 11 to 17.

Aransiola lamented over the current hardship in the nation, saying that, “ that the administration of President Bola Tinubu has continued to make things difficult for the people to the extent that nothing is no longer working in the country.”

According to him, the people of the country who ought to pray hard in the right direction are the problems of the country, which he said, make it look like there is no solution to the challenges facing the nation.

“The people in the vineyard need to pray well and seek the face of God with the right prayers to make the country achieve national growth.

“Nigerians are very religious. You cannot be committing sins and be praying for things to happen. God cannot answer such prayers. Those messing up Nigeria are in churches and mosques.

“Nigeria is not where it is supposed to be presently, there is sorrow everywhere in Nigeria, and I do not think that the structure on which we are operating on now is the right one. I think God still has something for the nation, and our commitment in prayer will determine our national progress,” he added.

Also speaking at the press briefing, the Director of the prayer academy, Pastor Bayo Owoseni, noted that the academy has a strong missionary work that has been taken to many parts of the world including, Russia, Canada and others, as well as trained leaders in various capacities, clerics, public office holders and captain of industries, among others.

According to the church, the Oyo State chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Reverend Samson Ajetomobi, will be among the guest minister at the programme.

