The Nigerian Police, Sokoto State command, has confirmed its readiness to mop up all illegal firearms in and across the state.

The spokesman of the command, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Ahmad Rufa’i, stated this in a press statement made available to newsmen in the state on Saturday.

He said, “Sokoto State Police Command is hereby calling on the good people of the State especially those in possession of unlicensed firearms to voluntarily surrender such Arms to the nearest police station as soon as possible.

“You are also assured that there will be no punitive measures or any form of legal proceedings nor molestations against anyone who comply with this appeal.

“This request is in line with compliance to Inspector General Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun’s directives aimed at curtailing widespread and proliferation of illegal arms currently in circulation across the country,” he added.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE