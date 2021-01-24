The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 964 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 121,566.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 24th of January 2021, 964 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 121566 cases have been confirmed, 97228 cases have been discharged and 1504 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 964 new cases are reported from 19 states- Lagos (360), FCT (88) Ogun (73), Imo (72), Kaduna (67), Plateau (57), Abia (41), Osun (41), Rivers (32), Kano (26), Niger (24), Benue (23), Edo (20), Cross River (20), Akwa Ibom (8), Nasarawa (6), Zamfara (6), Ekiti (6) and Jigawa (4),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 44,940 8,851 35,804 285 FCT 15,770 4,709 10,942 119 Plateau 7,522 817 6,652 53 Kaduna 7,341 893 6,392 56 Oyo 4,996 823 4,101 72 Rivers 4,876 797 4,001 78 Edo 3,568 500 2,933 135 Ogun 3,206 544 2,623 39 Kano 2,796 331 2,392 73 Delta 2,223 434 1,737 52 Ondo 2,188 142 2,000 46 Kwara 1,793 331 1,424 38 Katsina 1,730 33 1,670 27 Enugu 1,644 248 1,375 21 Gombe 1,567 188 1,337 42 Nasarawa 1,496 1,158 325 13 Osun 1,436 333 1,076 27 Ebonyi 1,330 228 1,072 30 Abia 1,203 116 1,075 12 Bauchi 1,120 40 1,063 17 Imo 989 182 790 17 Borno 880 70 774 36 Akwa Ibom 783 302 471 10 Anambra 720 366 334 20 Benue 717 164 535 18 Sokoto 689 49 614 26 Bayelsa 655 81 550 24 Niger 641 210 417 14 Adamawa 608 344 238 26 Ekiti 513 71 434 8 Jigawa 445 46 388 11 Taraba 324 79 233 12 Kebbi 267 51 203 13 Yobe 211 6 197 8 Cross River 189 11 166 12 Zamfara 185 20 160 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

Nigeria confirms 964 new COVID-19 infections, total now 121,566

