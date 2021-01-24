Nigeria confirms 964 new COVID-19 infections, total now 121,566

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 964 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 121,566.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.
“On the 24th of January 2021, 964 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 121566 cases have been confirmed, 97228 cases have been discharged and 1504 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 964 new cases are reported from 19 states- Lagos (360), FCT (88) Ogun (73), Imo (72), Kaduna (67), Plateau (57), Abia (41), Osun (41), Rivers (32), Kano (26), Niger (24), Benue (23), Edo (20), Cross River (20), Akwa Ibom (8), Nasarawa (6), Zamfara (6), Ekiti (6) and Jigawa (4),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|44,940
|8,851
|35,804
|285
|FCT
|15,770
|4,709
|10,942
|119
|Plateau
|7,522
|817
|6,652
|53
|Kaduna
|7,341
|893
|6,392
|56
|Oyo
|4,996
|823
|4,101
|72
|Rivers
|4,876
|797
|4,001
|78
|Edo
|3,568
|500
|2,933
|135
|Ogun
|3,206
|544
|2,623
|39
|Kano
|2,796
|331
|2,392
|73
|Delta
|2,223
|434
|1,737
|52
|Ondo
|2,188
|142
|2,000
|46
|Kwara
|1,793
|331
|1,424
|38
|Katsina
|1,730
|33
|1,670
|27
|Enugu
|1,644
|248
|1,375
|21
|Gombe
|1,567
|188
|1,337
|42
|Nasarawa
|1,496
|1,158
|325
|13
|Osun
|1,436
|333
|1,076
|27
|Ebonyi
|1,330
|228
|1,072
|30
|Abia
|1,203
|116
|1,075
|12
|Bauchi
|1,120
|40
|1,063
|17
|Imo
|989
|182
|790
|17
|Borno
|880
|70
|774
|36
|Akwa Ibom
|783
|302
|471
|10
|Anambra
|720
|366
|334
|20
|Benue
|717
|164
|535
|18
|Sokoto
|689
|49
|614
|26
|Bayelsa
|655
|81
|550
|24
|Niger
|641
|210
|417
|14
|Adamawa
|608
|344
|238
|26
|Ekiti
|513
|71
|434
|8
|Jigawa
|445
|46
|388
|11
|Taraba
|324
|79
|233
|12
|Kebbi
|267
|51
|203
|13
|Yobe
|211
|6
|197
|8
|Cross River
|189
|11
|166
|12
|Zamfara
|185
|20
|160
|5
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
