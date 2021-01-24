Nigeria confirms 964 new COVID-19 infections, total now 121,566

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 964 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 121,566.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 24th of January 2021, 964 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 121566 cases have been confirmed, 97228 cases have been discharged and 1504 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 964 new cases are reported from 19 states- Lagos (360), FCT (88) Ogun (73), Imo (72), Kaduna (67), Plateau (57), Abia (41), Osun (41), Rivers (32), Kano (26), Niger (24), Benue (23), Edo (20), Cross River (20), Akwa Ibom (8), Nasarawa (6), Zamfara (6), Ekiti (6) and Jigawa (4),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos44,9408,85135,804285
FCT15,7704,70910,942119
Plateau7,5228176,65253
Kaduna7,3418936,39256
Oyo4,9968234,10172
Rivers4,8767974,00178
Edo3,5685002,933135
Ogun3,2065442,62339
Kano2,7963312,39273
Delta2,2234341,73752
Ondo2,1881422,00046
Kwara1,7933311,42438
Katsina1,730331,67027
Enugu1,6442481,37521
Gombe1,5671881,33742
Nasarawa1,4961,15832513
Osun1,4363331,07627
Ebonyi1,3302281,07230
Abia1,2031161,07512
Bauchi1,120401,06317
Imo98918279017
Borno8807077436
Akwa Ibom78330247110
Anambra72036633420
Benue71716453518
Sokoto6894961426
Bayelsa6558155024
Niger64121041714
Adamawa60834423826
Ekiti513714348
Jigawa4454638811
Taraba3247923312
Kebbi2675120313
Yobe21161978
Cross River1891116612
Zamfara185201605
Kogi5032

