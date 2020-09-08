‘Nigeria can be grand exporter of agro commodities’

EXECUTIVE Director of the Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI), Ilorin, Kwara state, Dr. Olufemi Oladunni, has said that importance of agricultural commodity Value Chain Development (VCD) in Nigeria cannot be overemphasised.

Speaking during a six-day training programme designed and implemented for 40 Value Chain Development (VCD)facilitators drawn from six geo-political zones of the country at ARMTI Main Campus, Ilorin, Dr. Oladunni said that VCD is potent enough to transform Nigeria into a net exporter of value-added agricultural commodities.

He, however, said that agricultural commodity VCD facilitators in the country need to be adequately empowered with requisite skills and techniques for effective facilitation of agricultural commodity value chains in the country. He noted that recent studies revealed a number of skill and competency gaps among VCD facilitators.

Dr. Oladunni, who said that value chain development in agriculture provides agribusiness opportunities for wealth creation, employment and income generation, poverty reduction, food security, etc., emphasised the need for the training of change agents in agricultural commodity VCD facilitation.

The ARMTI boss said that the workshop is designed to enhance the capacity of participants, who are VCD facilitators, extension agents, VCD actors (i.e. main chain actors, support service providers and chain context), with appropriate knowledge and skills to effectively develop strong agricultural commodity value chains in the country.

