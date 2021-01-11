Nigeria and terror attacks

It is no longer news that the world in the year 2020 was ravaged by the novel COVID-19 pandemic where over 81 million confirmed cases with over one million deaths recorded in 222 countries.

While the world is being ravaged by the Coronavirus pandemic and permanent solution is being sought, Nigeria, as a country, has turned into a theatre of killings through the activities of terrorists notably by the notorious Boko Haram terrorist group and its splinter group Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP).

From January up till December 31, 2020, the North East Nigeria states, most especially Borno were terrorised regularly and thousands of people lost their lives. While all these unnecessary killings continue, the government keeps claiming that the terrorists have been defeated or decimated, but the fact still remains that the terrorist groups are very much on ground in North East Nigeria, terrorising innocent Nigerians and attacking military formations.

The military has lost many of its personnel while humanitarian aid workers have been killed. Schools, markets and places of worship have been destroyed.

Nigeria has systematically become the number one terrorist hit country in Africa, while Boko Haram terrorist group has become one of the deadliest terror groups not only in Nigeria and Africa but on the global arena.

These terrorists groups further engage in kidnapping. With the continuous killing of innocent Nigerians by the terrorists groups and the Federal Government of Nigeria not able to find lasting solution to the menace, it seems the government and security agencies are not capable of protecting the lives of Nigerian citizens.

How can a terrorist group dominate a section of the country for over five years without the Nigeria Government and the military finding a solution to the problem? With the security situation in Nigeria, one begins to hope that Nigeria as a country will not collapse before the end of this year.

Agunloye Adewunmi Bashiru,

bagunloye@gmail.com

