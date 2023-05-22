The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has received a group of former members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area.

Those who have decided to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) and pledged their support for the APC gubernatorial candidate, Ododo Ahmed Usman, in the upcoming Kogi 2023 elections said they will work very hard to see that APC win the coming governorship election.

Led by former caretaker Chairman of Igalamela Local Government Area, Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim, along with Hon. Adama Sani and Aikoye Anu, the defectors from Ajaka Ward 1 and 2 joined the APC.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Abdullahi Ibrahim explained that their decision to join the APC was based on the remarkable achievements of the current administration, which have positively impacted all local government areas in Kogi State.

He specifically highlighted the rehabilitation of the Umomi-Akpagidigbo-Ugwolawo-Ajaka-Idah road, a significant infrastructure project in Igalamela, as a key reason for their support for Governor Bello and his party.

Abdullahi further mentioned that Governor Bello’s accomplishments had led to an influx of opposition party members joining the APC, and they were determined not to be left behind.

Abdullahi expressed their readiness to work towards securing victory for the APC in the upcoming governorship election.

He praised Governor Bello and the APC for selecting Hon. Ododo Ahmed Usman as their candidate, stating that Ododo’s seven years of experience working with the current administration, coupled with his compassionate nature, made him the right candidate to sustain the developmental progress achieved by the present government.

Governor Bello while receiving them expressed his appreciation to the defectors for recognizing the achievements of his administration and for choosing to join the APC.

The Governor emphasized that the APC, being a progressive party, welcomes all individuals who are willing to contribute to the development of the state, assuring the former PDP members that they will have equal rights and opportunities within the APC, just like the existing members.

Other notable PDP leaders who also defected to the APC included former President of the PDP National Youth Movement, Ahmed Mahmud, and Saidatu Ogohi, the Ajaka Ward 1 Women Leader.





