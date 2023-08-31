Niger State Government has signed a contract agreement with two construction firms for the construction of the Bida ring road and rehabilitation of Minna township roads.

The contract agreement will have the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) handle the rehabilitation of township roads in Minna within the stipulated time of 24 months while Arab Construction Company is responsible for the reconstruction of Ring Road in Bida within 30 months.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago disclosed that the road contracts are in line with his Urban renewal policy and that the contracts for Minna township and Bida Ring road are under phase one.

He stated further that the Minna project is in two segments adding that the second segment has been advertised.

Governor Umaru Bago who was speaking during signing of contracts said a bye-pass from Pago to Garatu is among over 20 other roads for the Minna township projects, explaining that the bye-pass will cover 100,000 Square Kilometres of land while that of Bida ring road will cover 40,000 square kilometres.

He said the projects would open up the areas and generate about N1 trillion and N200 billion respectively which he said would be used to refinance more projects.

While assuring the contractors of security, the Governor however warned contractors that his government will not condone variation, as funds have already been earmarked for the projects with a 25 percent advance payment guaranteed.

He also directed that contractors should work with indigenes especially the youth, adding that a social register will be opened for those interested to be part of the projects.

The Governor also announced that the Suleja and Kontagora contracts will be signed in the next 30 days under the second phase of the projects.

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Works, Hassan Baba Etsu described the projects as unprecedented in the history of Niger State and that the contractors were carefully selected through a thorough process.

Managing Director, CCECC David Wang and of Arab Contractors, Mohammed Eledaruis assured the Government of the timely completion of the projects.





The Project Consultant, Olatunji Ajayi, while commending the state government for the stride, which he said will have multiplier effect on the economy of the state assured that he will ensure quality projects are delivered.

The Commissioner for Works, Suleiman Umar, signed on behalf of the state government while David Wang and Mohammed Eledaruis signed for their respective firms.

The Minna and Bida ring road contracts are expected to create direct job opportunities for 2,500 people while 12,000 people will have indirect jobs.

