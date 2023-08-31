The Lagos State Government will commence the implementation of the pilot phase of the Electronic Call Up system for the $1.5bn Lekki Deep seaport, $19.5bn Dangote Refinery and other businesses located along the Lekki-Epe corridor from 4th to 30th of September 2023.

In a statement signed on Thursday by the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola, the Ministry said that the goal of the pilot phase of the electronic system is to improve the experience of both truck traffic and commuters along the Lekki-Epe corridor.

According to the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, “The Lagos State Government will initiate the pilot phase of the Electronic Queuing Management System (EQMS) for the Lekki-Epe Corridor from 4th to 30th September, 2023.

“The primary goal of the EQMS project is to improve the experience of both truck traffic and commuters along the Lekki-Epe corridor. The State Government is actively collaborating with Call-up Technology Services, a leading transportation management solutions provider, to implement this innovative system by utilizing advanced technology, to optimise traffic flow, operational efficiency, and road safety.

“EQMS is specifically designed to tackle congestion and streamline the movement of goods and services within the Lekki-Epe corridor through intelligent algorithms and cutting-edge technology, it aims to efficiently allocate resources and minimize waiting times for trucks.

“The data and insights gained during the Pilot Phase will be crucial in shaping the full-scale implementation of the E-call up system.

“The execution of this advanced solution underscores the State Government’s commitment to revolutionizing transportation in Lagos State. This transformation will facilitate economic growth and establish a more sustainable and efficient transportation system. EQMS is poised to revolutionise truck traffic management by providing real-time insights and actionable data for optimizing truck movement within the Lekki-Epe axis.

“To ensure the successful integration of truck drivers onto the EQMS, the State Government has collaborated with key Stakeholders from the transportation and maritime industries. Notable industry leaders, including the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), and the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO).

“This collaborative approach strengthens industry partnerships, enhances safety measures, and ensures the seamless integration of all participants in the transportation ecosystem. The State Government is committed to closely cooperating with relevant Stakeholders and industry players to ensure the widespread adoption and success of the EQMS project.”

