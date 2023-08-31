Contrary to speculations doing rounds in Abia, the All Progressives Congress (APC) state chairman, Dr Kingsley Ononogbu is not under suspension and the party structure is intact.

A chieftain of the Abia State chapter of the party, Hon Kingsley Ngwaba made the clarification in Umuahia Wednesday while fielding questions from newsmen on the alleged suspension of the state party chairman and dismissed the purported suspension of the state chairman of the party, Dr Ononogbu and three other executive committee members.

An erstwhile state Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Okey Ezeala, had in a live radio programme in Umuahia listed other “suspended” party leaders to also include the state Deputy Chairman, Hon Grant Nwogu, the Secretary, Chief Chidi Avaja, and the organising secretary, Deacon Obinna Atuonwu, adding that they were suspended by their respective ward executive committees for alleged anti-party activities.

Ngwaba vehemently condemned the purveyor of the falsehood purporting that the executive members of the party had been suspended, expressed his dismay over the “unfounded and fallacious statement”, adding that Ezeala was only acting the script of those who betrayed the party during the last general election.

He further explained that the rumour mongers’ primary objective was to destabilise the party in the state by discrediting its executive in the eyes of the National Working Committee of the party, the members and the general public.

“I am not surprised that after working in concert with their sponsors in the night during the elections, they have found a willing tool in the former Publicity Secretary to continue their selfish agenda,” he noted and described Ezeala’s claim of having taken over the control of the party in the state in the absence of the four executives as most laughable, adding that the claim was a joke taken too far.

He, therefore, appealed to members of the party in the state to heed the advice of the leader of the party in the state, High Chief Ikechi Emenike on the unity of the party in Abia.

