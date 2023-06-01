Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has directed the immediate termination of the appointment of all political appointees.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Political Affairs, Secretary to the State Government’s Office,(SSG)Aishatu T. Usman, a copy of which was obtained by the Tribune Online on Thursday in Minna, adding that those affected by the termination include, Directors-General, Coordinators, Project Managers, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, Political Assistants, Ward Ambassadors and Personal Assistants to Political Appointees.

According to the Permanent Secretary, “Statutory Commissions and Niger State and Local Government Pension Boards are however exempted from the termination of the appointment , stressing that they should continue to hold office as stipulated by relevant laws governing their appointments.”

The statement further ordered the political appointees to hand over the affairs of their offices to the Permanent Secretary or most senior officer in their respective agencies.

